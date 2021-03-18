The COVID-19 pandemic has turned many traditions topsy-turvy, but the Easter celebration at Mercy St. Francis Hospital won’t be ”dropped” this year.
“Every year, the Easter Bunny hides thousands of eggs on our lawn,” said Cindy Weatherford, administrator of Mercy St. Francis Hospital. “It’s a tradition we love and can’t wait to bring back. But, our bunny friend told us he wants to make sure everyone stays socially distanced, so he’s getting creative.”
Families are encouraged to participate in an “egg drop” this year — meaning they will drop by the hospital parking lot in their cars and receive bags of Easter eggs and goodies for their children. As always, kids are divided into age groups: ages 1 to 3, 4 to 6, 7 to 9 and 10 to 12.
One lucky child in each age group will find a gold coin and win a new bicycle!
“The Mtn. View Chamber of Commerce partners with us each year for the egg hunt, and none of us wanted to cancel the event,” Weatherford said. “We hope this is a fun alternative as kids hunt through their bags for goodies and the possibility of rolling away with some new wheels.”
The event will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. March 30.
Cars should enter at the Y Highway entrance to the hospital, at 100 W. U.S. 60. The event will be held rain or shine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.