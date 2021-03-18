West Plains, MO (65775)

Today

Periods of rain and snow this morning. A few rain showers in the afternoon - otherwise, mostly cloudy and windy. High 44F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.