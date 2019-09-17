The community is invited to participate in an evening of muddy, spooky and fun obstacles for all ages at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at Fairview School. The Fright Night Trail Run is a one-mile obstacle course race that includes monster mud, spider web challenge and a hay bale tower.
The Fright Night Trail Run is open to the community and people of all ages. The spooky trail run will take place on school property. Overall and age group winners will be recognized. The cost is $20 for adults or $15 for children. The event is hosted by the Fairview R-XI School Foundation Board and proceeds will assist the organization in its mission to help the school achieve the goal of providing the best education possible for its students.
Register online at fairviewfoundation.org or at Fairview School.
Day-of registration is also available beginning at 5 p.m. Oct. 1 at Fairview School. The race begins at 5:30 p.m.
