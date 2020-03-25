A Mtn. View resident has been charged with failure to register as a sex offender after allegedly being seen living within 1,000 feet of a school and falsely reporting himself as living elsewhere.
Aaron C. Nazarian, 42, is also charged with being a prior offender residing within 1,000 feet of a school or child care center. He previously resided in Birch Tree, Shannon County, and allegedly claimed to still live there after he had moved to Mtn. View.
Detective Stetson Schwein of the Mtn. View Police Department reported an investigation into Nazarian began Jan. 27 after a citizen complaint that Nazarian was living on Second Street, and had been for some time.
Schwein said he knew Nazarian to be a Tier 3 registered sex offender, and had known him to live in and be registered in Shannon County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Tier 3 offenders have a lifetime registration requirement and must report to law enforcement in person every three months.
Schwein reported that he monitored the Mtn. View home Nazarian was allegedly living in, the day of the citizen report and the next two days, and saw Nazarian there.
The detective said he then called Howell County Sex Offender Coordinator Deputy Jennifer Harper and confirmed Nazarian was not registered in Howell County, and had not filed paperwork showing he was moving to Howell County.
A check with Shannon County sex offender registry records showed Nazarian had confirmed his address to be in Birch Tree about two weeks prior, but further investigation revealed he had been renting the home in Mtn. View for about three months, Schwein said.
Nazarian was convicted of first-degree child molestation in 1995 in Shannon County, according to court records.
