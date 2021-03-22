Ozarks Healthcare will sponsor a community Easter egg hunt hosted by the West Plains Optimist Club on March 27. The hunt will be held for children age 13 and younger at the Hilburn Complex in West Plains starting with registration at 10 a.m.
The hunt will be divided into age groups, including a group to accommodate children with disabilities, and will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drawings will be held for prizes, including filled Easter baskets and a girl’s and boy’s bike.
“After a year with little to no events held for our local youth, we are excited to work with the West Plains Optimist Club and sponsor a safe and fun way to celebrate spring and the arrival of Easter,” said Sarah James, speech-language pathologist and practice manager of Ozarks Healthcare Therapies. “One of the greatest health benefits for a child is in his or her ability to learn how to engage and communicate with others while having fun. Being outdoors and enjoying the company of other children helps our kids grow socially. After a year of limited engagements, this is a great opportunity for kids in our community to stretch their communication skills and have fun together.”
The hunt will also include a surprise appearance from the Easter Bunny arriving via air ambulance courtesy of Air Evac. A dunking booth, photo ops and refreshments will be available.
“We are proud to host an opportunity for families in our area to enjoy quality time together with their kids,” said West Plains Optimist Club President Marc Hubbell. “As a club, we hope this event will become a special memory for families in our community after an overwhelming year.”
COVID-19 protocols will be in place, as dictated by the city of West Plains and event organizers. The hunt is free to attend.
For more information, visit www.wpoptimist.org or follow the West Plains Optimist Club on Facebook @wpoptimist.
