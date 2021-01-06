Missouri State University-West Plain will offer a new Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) Certification Program beginning Feb. 2 at the Greater Ozarks Center for Advanced Technology, 395 Jackie Garrett Ave., in West Plains.
The 16-week noncredit program provides industry-leading assessments of skills and knowledge through new project-based testing, giving students and professionals real-world exercises to appraise their understanding of Microsoft Office, university officials said.
It will ensure that every certified user has demonstrated the ability to command the full features and functionality of Microsoft Office, they added.
“The Microsoft Office Specialist Certification can benefit anyone looking for a job,” said Sheila Barton, manager at GOCAT. “It shows the employer that applicants possess needed computer skills required by the job to stay competitive in the world of technology.”
The program is conducted in three parts designed for students to earn a certification for each exam they pass. It is separated into two eight-week blocks.
Session 1 offers Excel 1 certification, and will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 2 through March 23.
Session 2 offers Word 1 certification, and will be held from 5 to 6:20 p.m. Tuesdays, March 30 through May 18.
Session 3 offers PowerPoint certification with classes from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, March 30 through May 18.
The fee for this program is $800 per person and includes exam costs. The registration deadline is Jan. 27.
For more information about the MOS certification program or to enroll, contact Barton at 255-7784 or sheilabarton@missouristate.edu.
For more information about Missouri State-West Plains and its academic programs, call the admissions office at 255-7955.
