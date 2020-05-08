As of Friday morning, officials with Howell-Oregon Electric Cooperative Inc. announced line crews have restored power to all of the 6,000 members that experienced an outage as a result of Monday’s storms.
Workers with HOEC began repairs immediately after the damage, mostly caused by straight line winds that downed trees and about 150 power poles.
“We understand that power outages are an inconvenience," said Myles Smith, manager of member services. "We greatly appreciate our members' patience as our crews worked diligently to restore power.”
HOEC officials said the co-op appreciated the assistance it received from the 80 additional line personnel, and noted that with this storm in particular, crews had to cut their way into many locations and then cut debris away from power lines in order to begin making repairs.
The cooperative reminds members to stay away from downed power lines and to report them immediately.
Members may report outages by contacting HOEC at 256-2131 or 888-HOE-POWER, or by using the SmartHub Mobile App on your iPhone or Android device, or at www.hoecoop.org.
