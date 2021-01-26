A Thayer resident has been charged with two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy and two counts of second-degree child molestation, all involving a child younger than 12, and all felonies.
A no-bond warrant was issued Friday for Anthony L. Knighton, 24, according to court records.
An investigation was launched Thursday, when Thayer Police Department Sgt. Stephen L. Bryant was dispatched to assist the Missouri Children's Division in an abuse case involving a 5-year-old girl, and he and a Children's Division caseworker spoke to Knighton and a woman whose relationship to the girl was not disclosed in Bryant's probable cause statement to prosecutors.
Bryant reported he observed a forensic interview with the alleged victim at the Child Advocacy Center, viewed via closed circuit from another room, and the child disclosed Knighton initiated the sexual acts when she was home sick from school, further stating it happened “all the time.”
In court documents, Bryant noted the child's school attendance record showed absences during the period of time the incidents reportedly happened, and that more details of the interview would be included in a full report.
The warrant for Knighton's arrest was issued the next day on the charges, and for probation violation on 2019 Howell County convictions of two counts of stealing a motor vehicle, according to court records.
