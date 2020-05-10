Doctors, nurses, paramedics, law enforcement, grocery store cashiers, first responders, custodians, sanitation workers -- the list goes on and on, and they all have something in common.
These are the people on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19.
They provide care, help us get what we need to be safe and healthy, offer us protection even at risk to themselves and keep our environments cleaner and safer, and that's just the tip of the iceberg.
The Quill wants to thank our community's frontline workers, and we need your help. In upcoming editions, space will be given to stories and photos celebrating all those doing their parts to help keep the community safer.
Readers are invited to share their story tips and submit photos celebrating frontline workers by emailing news@wpdailyquill.net or calling 417-256-9191. If submitting a photo, include the names and roles of each person in the picture, and share what makes the moment pictured so special.
