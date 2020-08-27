Phillip Caldwell

Phillip D. Caldwell was born March 31, 1938, in Billmore, Mo., the son of Paul Caldwell and Mae Mills Caldwell, and departed this life on Aug. 21, 2020, at his home in West Plains, Mo., at the age of 82 years.
He is survived by one son Greg Siekawitch and his wife Angie; one brother Joe Dan Caldwell; one sister Ledita Mothersill; seven grandchildren; two nephews Roger Taylor and Mark Taylor and wife Andrea; one niece Ashley Caldwell; good friend Evelyn Kelsey; other relatives; and countless friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Mae Caldwell.
In the late '50s, Phillip left home and joined the U.S. Army. He served his entire enlistment in Hawaii. When he got out of the Army, he started a career as a heavy equipment operator. In the early '60s, he ended up in Alaska paving connecting highways from one end to the other.
While in Alaska, he got an up-close look at his first gold nugget. He found his new hobby, prospecting for gold.
In the '70s, he was involved in the Alaska oil pipeline from day 1 to day end. He retired from heavy equipment operator in the late '70s and went to gemology and jewelry design school. Phillip helped a friend design and build jewelry.
Phillip leaves behind a very dear and long-term friend in Alaska who he shared most of his prospecting days and journeys with, John Pulling, and many others
He then returned to Missouri to settle down and be closer to his family and meet many new dear friends.
In Missouri, Phillip like to hunt and fish. He also loved to search with his metal detector, remembering his days as a gold prospector.
He will be missed by his family and all that knew him.
Funeral services for Phillip D. Caldwell will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at the Carter Funeral Home Chapel in Thayer, Mo., with Barry O’Dell officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to service time on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at the Carter Funeral Home in Thayer, Mo.
Interment will be on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Thayer Cemetery in Thayer, Mo., with services under the direction of Carter Funeral Home, Inc. in Thayer, Mo..
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Gideons.
