Residence life and the residence halls at Missouri State University-West Plains will be the program topic at the Nov. 15 meeting of the Friends of the Garnett Library.
Cory Neal, residence life director, will provide general information about the university’s two residence halls, the Grizzly House and Grizzly Lofts. This includes the amenities available at each hall and the number of students each facility holds.
In addition, Neal will discuss the variety of programs and initiatives his office have developed to help students feel safe and at home in the halls.
The luncheon and meeting will take place from noon to 1 p.m. at The Sole Café in Grizzly Lofts, 665 Missouri Ave., in West Plains. Those attending also will tour the Grizzly Lofts.
Parking is available in the Grizzly Lofts parking lot.
Cost of the meal is $10, payable at the door. Those wishing to eat should make a reservation by calling 255-7940 or emailing FriendsofGarnettLibrary@MissouriState.edu by 5 p.m. Nov. 13.
For more information about Friends of the Garnett Library and how to join, visit the organization’s website, wp.missouristate.edu/development/friends, or call 255-7940.
