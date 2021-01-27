James Hubert Boyd was born on July 3, 1959, in Lebanon, Mo., the son of James and Doris Boyd. He passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
He was united in marriage to Rhonda Lee Sloan on July 23, 1977, in Lebanon, Mo., and to this union, two children were born.
Jimmy was preceded in death by the love of his life and best friend Rhonda Boyd, father James Boyd, great-grandparents Hubert and Ester Swaim, and in-laws Bob and Mary Sloan.
He is survived by his mother Doris Boyd of Lebanon, Mo.; sister Doris Jean Sisco; brother Raymond Boyd of Lebanon, Mo.; son Danny Boyd and wife Angie; daughter Jamie Brashers and Jimmy Boyer; five grandchildren Kelsey Schmidt, Jesse Hite, Braxton Brashers, Morgan Brashers, Dalton Boyd; two great-grandchildren Jaxson and Dustin Hite, all of Mtn. View, Mo.; and a host of family and friends.
Jimmy loved serving his community by mechanic work, operating the wreckers and machine work. If he wasn't working, his time was spent outdoors and with family and friends.
He will be missed by all who knew him, but this isn't “goodbye,” only, “I'll see ya later!!”
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Yarber Mortuary, Mtn. View, Mo., with Pastor Rick Plumlee, Jim Denton and Steve Abbey officiating. Visitation was held at 8:30 a.m. prior to the service also at the chapel. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Mtn. View, Mo. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association. Condolences may be expressed at www.yarbermortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.