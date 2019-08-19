James Asberry

Funeral services for James Thomas Asberry, 81, Birch Tree, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Asberry passed away at 12:10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, Mo.
He was born Aug. 5, 1938, at West Plains, Mo., to Thomas Asberry and Florence Christine (Findley) Asberry Vaughan. On Jan. 10, 1981, he was married at Birch Tree, Mo., to Jean Foulk. Mr. Asberry worked for the Missouri Department of Transportation for over 42 years as a right-of-way engineer. He enjoyed woodworking and drawing. Mr. Asberry was of the Methodist faith.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Asberry, of the family home; five children, James Michael Asberry and wife, Julie, Springfield, Mo., Brenda Ann Carrell, Springfield, Mo., Myrna Lorie Asberry, Columbia, Mo., Brian Keith Asberry, Springfield, Mo., and Bruce Allen Asberry and wife, Mona, Virginia Beach, Va.; six grandchildren, Patrick Asberry, Alyssa Ducommun and husband Bob, Megan Carrell, Joe Arent, Alexandra Asberry and Ryan Asberry; and one sister, Ruth Ann Cockrum and husband Leon, Pottersville, Mo.
His parents, one infant son Roger and one brother Larry Asberry precede him in death.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 7 p.m. today at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Oak Lawn Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
