West Plains Elks Lodge 2418 will host an appreciation dinner for veterans and their spouses or friends at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The dinner will take place at the lodge, 3336 U.S. 63 in West Plains.
Goodie bags will be given to veterans.
For those who need rides to the lodge and back home, the Elks will provide them at no charge.
For a ride or more information, call Liz Ford, 257-3573.
