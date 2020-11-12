Graveside services for Rose Marie Kleinschmidt, 85, Pomona, Mo., will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at Wright City Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Kleinschmidt passed away at 2:10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Willow Care Nursing Home, Willow Springs, Mo.
She was born Feb. 17, 1935, at St. Louis, Mo., to Andrew H. Ordelheide and Frona L. Gerdeman Ordelheide. On June 26, 1954, she was married at Wright City, Mo., to Norris H. Kleinschmidt, who preceded her in death on Jan. 19, 1981. Rose loved gardening, sewing, ceramics and traveling.
She is survived by two children Jean Warren and husband Mark, Pomona, Mo., and Lisa Kay Kleinschmidt, Warrenton, mo.; one grandchild Vicki L. Martin and husband Seth, Pomona, Mo.; one brother Neal Ordelheide and wife Norma, Warrenton, Mo.; and two nephews Andrew Ordelheide and wife Sue, and Chad Ordelheide.
Her parents, husband and one granddaughter Carrie Ann Gentry preceded her in death.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Barnes Children’s Hospital or American Heart Association and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
