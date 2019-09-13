During its regular meeting Thursday evening, the West Plains Economic Development Corporation (WPEDC) Executive Board heard from subcommittee members ideas to improve and develop the local economy.
The monthly meeting took place in the West Plains Public Library Community Room. There, five subcommittees focusing on different areas of economic development presented suggestions to the eight members of the executive board.
“I thought their ideas were good,” said Economic Development Director David Bossemeyer. “It will be up to the executive board to see which ideas to implement.”
Phil Wages, owner of Wages Brewing Company and representative of the Tourism subcommittee, presented the suggestion of a professionally created caricature map of the city and surrounding area, highlighting businesses, points of interest and landmarks.
Beautification subcommittee representative Reid Grigsby, vice president of Norman Orr Office Supply, talked about establishing a land bank to help the city buy up abandoned properties to be torn down or rehabilitated and resold to developers.
Grigsby also presented the idea of dividing the city into neighborhoods or wards to help the city better allocate resources and services. He stressed the importance of enforcing land care standards for not only the city, but for private residences, in order to help maintain property values.
Jessica Collins, executive director of the Greater West Plains Area Chamber of Commerce, spoke for the Workforce Development subcommittee, and presented a plan to introduce workforce and trade skills to local public schools to encourage youths to look into future technical careers.
The Marketing subcommittee, headed by John Plummer Community Bank President of Landmark Bank-West Plains, emphasized using a cohesive marketing strategy, focusing on the area’s strengths and trying to attract people to come and stay.
Myles Smith, manager of member services with Howell-Oregon Electric Cooperative, spoke for the Fundraising subcommittee about the need to develop a new strategic plan and attract new pledges to support the WPEDC.
“We seemed to cover a lot of ground and I look forward to hearing what the Executive Board decides,” said Wages.
Bossemeyer also presented his director’s report which stressed the need for the city to review its codes and revise those that are out of date or obsolete.
He also discussed the possibility of four marijuana growing facilities opening up in or near West Plains and starting an industrial roundtable with local business leaders to better establish best practices and help attract quality workers.
Executive Board President Cary Stewart announced he will not seek another term. He called for a look into potential candidates for officer elections.
The WPEDC was founded in 2017 and is funded by the city of West Plains and local donations from businesses and private individuals.
“We want more people to get involved and encourage them to join us,” Bossemeyer said.
The WPEDC will hold its next meeting 6 p.m. Oct. 10 in the West Plains Public Library Community Room.
For more information on the EDC call Bossemeyer at 256-7176 or email David.bossemeyer@westplains.net.
