An Ozarks Food Harvest distribution will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 15 at the Moody Volunteer Fire Department/Moody Community Center.
Preregistration must be completed between 2 and 6 p.m. Monday at the community center.
One family per household/address within the Moody Fire Protection District may qualify with proof of address, such as a bill, personal mail or driver’s license.
The event is cosponsored by Center Grove Baptist Church, Ozarks Food Harvest, the Moody fire department and the community center.
For more information contact Tonie Lott, 417-284-7017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.