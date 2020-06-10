Melba McCall

Melba J. McCall, daughter of the late John W. and Dorothy J. Stroder, was born May 13,1943, in Burfordville, Mo., and ended her earthly journey on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the age of 77 yrs. at her daughter's home in Jackson, Mo.
Before retiring, Melba had been a supervisor at Columbia Sportswear in Chaffee, Mo. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, tending her plants and flower beds and going to yard sales. She loved spoiling her grandbabies while they were little, and then spoiling the great-grandbabies. Melba worked hard and laughed often, knowing life was to be enjoyed.
Melba is survived by three daughters Debe (Mark) Johnson of Jackson, Mo.; Darlene (Ron) Howell of Jackson, Mo.; and Shelly (Brian) Menz of West Plains, Mo; one brother John W. Stroder of Chaffee; 10 grandkids and nine great-grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughte, Patricia A. Nanney, two sons Kevin W. and Kyle P. Nanney, and a grandson John-Michael McCall.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 10 at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Chaffee, Mo.
Family visitation will be at 4 p.m., public visitation at 5 p.m., with the service to follow at 7 with Pastor Danny Freeland officiating.
Online condolences: www.amick-burnettfuneralchapels.com
