Glenda Kirk

Glenda Joyce Kirk passed away on Feb. 2, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tenn. Glenda was born on Oct. 14, 1940, in West Plains, Mo.
She was preceded in death by Pearl Workman, mother, Marion Workman, father, Emma Workman, stepmother, Cindy Kirk, daughter-in-law, and her husband of 58 years, Albert “Ham” Kirk.
Glenda is survived by her children Randy Kirk, Marion Lee (Melvina) Kirk and Justin Kirk, all of Bartlett, Tenn., and Teresa (Russell) Walker, of Bridgeport, Ala. She is also survived by three brothers Bill Workman, of Springfield, Mo., Jerry Workman, West Plains, Mo., and Mike Workman, West Plains, Mo. Glenda was Nanny to 10 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.
She was a member of Ellendale Church of Christ. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. on Feb. 15 at Memphis Memory Gardens, 6444 Raleigh-LaGrange, Memphis, TN 38134.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.