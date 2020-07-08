Jerry Boyd Tackett, 76, Mtn. View. Died at 12:06 a.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Mtn. View. Yarber Mortuary, Mtn. View.
Bonnie Fae Roberts, 87, Birch Tree. Died at 3 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, in Birch Tree. Yarber Mortuary, Birch Tree.
Sun and clouds mixed. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 8, 2020 @ 2:16 pm
Jerry Boyd Tackett, 76, Mtn. View. Died at 12:06 a.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Mtn. View. Yarber Mortuary, Mtn. View.
Bonnie Fae Roberts, 87, Birch Tree. Died at 3 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, in Birch Tree. Yarber Mortuary, Birch Tree.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.