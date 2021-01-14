Joe Pruiett

Ellie Joseph Pruiett, known to all as Joe, of St. Clair, Mo., departed this life in Washington, Mo., on Jan. 10, 2021, having reached the age of 67 years and 25 days. Joe was born in St. Louis, Mo., on Dec. 16, 1953, son of Charlie Coleman Pruiett and Una Rachel Pruiett, nee Harbin.
As a young man, he was united in marriage and blessed to have three children. On Dec. 3, 1989, he was united in marriage to Mary Michelle Roller, known to all as Michelle, and two children came to bless this union.
Joe is survived by his wife Michelle Pruiett of St. Clair, Mo.; by his children Melonie Galloway and husband Richard of West Plains, Mo., Melissa Bishop and husband David of West Plains, Brandon Joseph Pruiett and wife Courtney of West Plains, Mary Beth Pruiett of St. Clair, and Jennifer Hilgert and husband Aarron, of Wimauma, Fla.; by his mother-in-law Evelyn Roller of St. Clair; by six siblings Charlene Church and husband Ed of North Glenn, Colo., Sandy McCracken of West Plains, Mary Hicks and husband Duaine, of Pomona, Mo., Bill Pruiett of West Plains, Doug Pruiett of Carthage, Mo. and Marty Pruiett of West Plains; by eight grandchildren Morgan Rieck, Madison Walker and husband Riley, Isaac Bishop, Ethan Squires, Hayden Pruiett, Elijah Joseph Hilgert, Lyla Pruiett and Kade Hilgert; great-grandchildren Tucker Reid, Paisley Reid, Caseton Walker and Mavery Duggins; and by aunts, uncles, brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents Charlie and Rachael Pruiett; by his father-in-law David Roller; by four siblings Rickie Pruiett, Judy Hill, Freddie Pruiett, infant Earnie Pruiett; and by one grandson Brendan Hunter Bishop.
Joe was a Christian and member of Church of Christ in Union, Mo.
During his working career, he was employed by Kelpe Contracting, Inc. in Wildwood, Mo., for 15 years, for the city of St. Clair as a waste water specialist for six years, and for the past five years, owned and operated Joe Pruiett Contracting through his licensing with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
He was a proud member of Laborers Local 110 in St. Louis for over 20 years. Joe was also a member of the National Rifle Association.
He had many hobbies and interests throughout his life including hunting, fishing and camping. He loved to travel and ride his motorcycles; especially his Harley Davidson and more recently, his Honda Goldwing trike. He loved to grill and cook and was best known for his hot wings and chocolate gravy. Although, according to his grandchildren his pancakes were the best.
What meant most to him was time spent with his family. The memories they created will be cherished by them all; however, what they will miss the most is HIS WHISTLE.
A kind and loving husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, son-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, nephew, uncle, great and great-great-uncle, cousin and treasured friend, he will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home in St. Clair, Mo., with Andrew Bryan and Jon Pruiett officiating. Interment will be in Midlawn Memorial Gardens in Union, Mo. Memorials may be made to the family.
