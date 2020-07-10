Graveside services for Bobby Gene Burtrum, 87, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Baptist Hill Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Burtrum passed away at 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at West Vue Nursing Center.
He was born April 18, 1933, at Bakersfield, Mo., to Fred Burtrum and Pearl Magnolia Ashley Burtrum. On Sept. 4, 1953, he was married at Baptist Hill Church to Anna Lee Price, who preceded him in death on March 2, 2014.
Bob graduated from Bakersfield High School with the Class of 1951. Mr. Burtrum was a veteran, having served with the United States Army in Korea. He retired as county director with the United States Department of Agriculture, had worked at Central Cash & Carry until closing and had a cow calf operation for many years. After his retirement, he enjoyed his work at Broken Bow Archery alongside his son Robert and grandson Bo.
Mr. Burtrum served many years on the West Plains City Council, Missouri Cattlemen’s Association and was a member of West Plains Bass Club. He loved quail hunting and fishing and was a fan of Cardinal baseball. Mr. Burtrum was a member of First Baptist Church.
He is survived by two children Robin Wagy and husband Roger, Lee’s Summit, Mo., and Robert Burtrum and wife Jennifer, West Plains; four grandchildren Bo, McKenzie and Hunter Burtrum and Ryan Wagy; two nieces and three nephews.
His parents, wife, one sister Elma Chilson and two brothers Woody and Tommy Burtrum preceded him in death.
Mr. Burtrum will lie in state from 5 until 9 p.m. Friday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Bob Burtrum Scholarship Fund or Baptist Hill Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 W. Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
