The Missouri State Highway Patrol reminds the public that driver examination stations across the state will be closed Dec. 24, in observance of Christmas Eve, and Dec. 25, in observance of Christmas Day. Normal operations will resume Dec. 28.
Gov. Mike Parson has issued an order closing all state public offices both days, as well.
Driver examination stations will also be closed New Year’s Day, with normal operations to resume Jan. 4.
