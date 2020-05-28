West Plains High School will hold a modified graduation ceremony to comply with local and state ordinances and to observe safe interaction while providing the best possible ceremony for graduates, district officials have announced.
Also in the interest of providing a timely celebration with the best experience possible, prom has been tentatively rescheduled to begin 7 p.m. July 24 at the West Plains Civic Center, with tickets sold at the door keeping in mind guidelines may change before then.
This date is tentative, pending conditions allowing for a safe prom to be held. Tickets will be sold at the door.
Ticket distribution, parking, seating arrangements and other guidelines have been put in place.
Commencement exercises will be held 10 a.m. June 6, at Zizzer Stadium. This will allow the class of 2020 to graduate together at the football stadium with six guests per student in attendance. Each graduate will be issued seven graduation tickets, one each for the graduate and six family members or friends.
Tickets must be picked up in person by the graduating student from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the circle drive on the corner of Olden Street and North Howell Avenue in front of the high school. District officials will determine the seating assignment for the ceremony.
TICKETS AND ATTENDANCE
Each graduate will receive a red ticket and the remaining six will be blue, to be distributed by the graduate to family and friends, plus a packet containing medals, certificates, honor cords and other items they are due to receive. There will be no charge for honor cords this year.
Tickets are not transferable to the guests of other graduates. For those unable to attend, the ceremony may be viewed live on the Ozark Radio Network Facebook page. Each person in attendance must have a ticket, including children and infants, and all members of the group must arrive and leave together in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines, without exceptions.
Each group of seven, including the graduate, will be given its own designated area for seating on the football field.
Gates will open at 9 a.m., and in order to avoid large lines for entry, graduates will be divided into two groups alphabetically. Students with last names beginning with the letters A through M will enter the stadium through the main entrance and park in the main lot located off Howell Avenue.
Students with last names beginning with the letters N through Z will enter the stadium through the northeast entrance and park in the middle school or soccer field parking lot.
All guests are asked to follow social distancing guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when interacting with members of other groups.
INCLEMENT WEATHER; EXPECTATIONS
In the event of inclement weather, an attempt will be made to hold the ceremony at 2 or 4 p.m. that day; if that isn’t possible, the ceremony will be scheduled for 2 p.m. the next day, June 7. Please follow the district Facebook page for updated inclement weather information.
Graduates and guests are also reminded of guidelines regarding dress and conduct during the ceremony.
The cap and gown do not completely cover clothing, so all graduates are expected to wear dress clothes and dress shoes.
Decorations on caps are allowed as long as they represent the student’s college, military service branch or trade school.
All decorations must be tasteful and are subject to approval by the administration. Administration in charge will make the final decision about denying a graduating senior the privilege of participating in the ceremony due to inappropriate attire.
Unlike the receipt of a diploma, participation in graduation exercises is a privilege, not a right, district officials remind. Misconduct may result in loss of the privilege to participate in graduation exercises. Graduates are asked to use common sense regarding their actions. Any behavior during the ceremony which draws attention to a student as an individual or detracts from the dignity of the ceremony will result in immediate removal from the ceremony, school officials warned.
All seniors will be provided a free 5x7 diploma presentation photo, compliments of the West Plains R-7 Board of Education. It may be picked up along with the student's diploma in the upstairs office after June 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.