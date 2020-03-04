Email submissions by noon Fridays to abby@wpdailyquill.net with “CALENDAR” in the subject line. Three sentence maximum must include event description, date, time, location, cost and source for more information. Call Abby at the Quill 256-9191 with questions.
Unless otherwise noted, events are located in West Plains and area codes are 417.
THIS WEEK
Through March 27 (noon Fridays): A grief support group will meet at Grace’s Place, 530 Fletcher Terrace. For more information call West Vue, 256-2152, and leave a message for David Ball.
Through April 25: Tickets are available at the West Plains Senior Center, 416 E. Main St., to enter to win a queen size quilt. Tickets may be purchased at the senior center office or from any board member. The drawing will be held April 25 during the center’s monthly fundraiser dinner.
March 6 (5:30) and 7 (11:30 a.m.): The 14th annual Bluegrass Festival benefiting Convoy of Hope will be held at Sac River Cowboy Church Event Center, 6558 State Highway EE in Springfield. Friday night’s lineup includes Po’ Anna, Lonesome Road, Casey and Atta Boys, The Creek Rocks, and The Chapmans. Saturday’s lineup includes Possum Trot, Red Bridge Bluegrass, Midnight Flight, Finley River Boys, Bob & Alta Courtney, Route 3, Cedar Hill, Potter’s Wheel, and Missouri 65. Requested donations of $10 per day or $15 for two-day pass will be taken at the door; all proceeds will be donated to Convoy of Hope. Call 417-838-3192 or 417-827-9925.
March 6-8: Branson Comic Con will host Kevin Sorbo of “Hercules” fame and Tracy Lynn Cruz, Selwyn Ward, Melody Perkins and Blake Foster of “Power Rangers, along with illusionist Josh Farley and social media personalities Tim Church, formerly of Alton, and Josh Grisham, aka The Nerd Informants. Weekend passes and tickets are available now at bransoncomiccon.com.
March 6 and 7: The annual West Plains Home & Garden Show will be held at the civic center.
March 6 (6-8 p.m.): West Plains Middle School seventh and eighth graders are invited to the Hollywood Spring Dance in the old gym at the school.
March 6 (6:30 p.m.): The seventh annual Child Advocacy Center Celebrity Dinner will be held at Rubydoo’s Vintage Events Center, 9240 County Road 9190. Tickets are $60 per person and may be purchased through any celebrity or online at childadvocacycenter.org.
March 7: Captain D’s Restaurant will hold a Cystic Fibrosis Day and donate a portion of sales to the Cystic Fibrosis Association of West Plains in support of the 32nd annual Cystic Fibroses Music Show on March 21, featuring Joe Nichols at the civic center.
March 7 (9 a.m.-4 p.m.): Free beekeeping classes will be taught by beekeeper James Rhein at Hirsch Feed & Farm Supply. Sign up at the front counter. Seating is limited. Call 256-3749.
March 7 (9 a.m.-1 p.m.): West Plains Area Farmer’s Market will hold a fundraiser breakfast with southern buttery biscuits and farm fresh sausage gravy. Free-range scrambled eggs, coffee, tea, hot chocolate and water will also be available. Cost is $5 per plate. Breakfast will be served in the Trillium Trust Community Room, 1380 Bill Virdon Blvd.
March 7 (10 a.m.): Author Dagmar Weiss Snodgrass will sign copies of her recently published autobiography and two previously published books at Barnes & Noble in Springfield, then speak to the Springfield Writers’ Guild of her experiences as a child during WWII and her days in war-torn Berlin.
March 7 (2 p.m.): The Ozark Spring Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at the American Legion, 1401 Bill Virdon Blvd. This month’s guest is Missouri Quilt of Valor State Coordinator Linda Martien. Call Chapter Regent Cindy Pirch, 629-4102, or Public Relations Chair Sherri Jollif, 274-7518.
March 7 (5 p.m.): The annual membership meeting for the Moody Volunteer Fire Department will be held at the Moody Community Building in Moody. Free dinner includes fish fry, hush puppies and French fries. All are encouraged to bring a covered side dish. Membership dues of $45 are requested to be paid at the meeting. Items will be available for auction. Business meeting will be held at 6 p.m.
March 9 (5:30-9:30 p.m.): The Howell County Beef and Forage Conference will be held at the MU Extension Office, 1376 Bill Virdon Blvd. Cost is $10 to attend. Discounts are available for South Central Cattlemen’s Association members with proof of membership. Register online at extension2.missouri.edu/events/2020-beef-and-forage-conference-howell-county, call 256-2391 or email howellco@missouri.edu.
March 10 (12:30-2:30 p.m.): Woodworking for Wildlife at Twin Pines Conservation Education Center in Winona offers a salute to Missouri’s state bird by teaching participants how to make a bluebird nesting box. Ages 16 and older; parents must accompany minors. Class size limited. Reservations required; to sign up visit www.mdc.mo.gov/twinpines.
March 10 (6:30-8:30 p.m.): A workshop to create block bunny shelf sitters (wooden Easter bunnies) will be taught at the senior center by Tara Hensley. The cost is $30 per person, which includes all supplies.
NEXT WEEK
March 13 (9 a.m.): MSU-WP’s annual Teacher Placement Day will take place in Gohn Hall, 603 W. Main St. starting with an interviewing and application session with several local school districts. The free event is open to education program students and graduates at MSU-WP and other area educational institutions. To preregister call 255-7785 or email roycrouch@missouristate.edu.
March 14, 21 and 28 (9 a.m.-1 p.m.): The West Plains Area Farmer’s Market featuring local farmers, bakers, artisans and crafters offers for sale fresh organic vegetables, free range eggs, fresh baked goods and artisan-created decor. The market is held Saturdays at East Towne Village in the Trillium Trust Community Room, 1380 Bill Virdon Blvd.
March 14 (10 a.m.-2 p.m.): The Amelia Network’s second annual Business Women’s Expo will be held at OzSBI, 408 Washington Ave. Shop, snack, network and support local women-owned businesses. Free to attend. Call 256-9724 or follow @TheAmeliaNetwork on Facebook.
March 14 (5 p.m.): United Free Will Baptist Church, 607 Lanton Road, will hold a men’s rally, “A Real Man’s Faith,” starting with free dinner. A service featuring speaker Don Hamby will start at 6 p.m. Learn more at www.unitedfwb.com, email unitedfwbchurch@gmail.com or call 255-2015.
March 14 (5:30-8 p.m.): The eighth annual West Plains BrewFest will be held at the civic center, featuring the fourth annual American Homebrewers’ Association/BJCP sanctioned homebrew competition. Area restaurants, breweries, wineries and distributors will offer tasting samples. Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the door, and may be purchased at Bootleggers BBQ, Wages Brewing Company, Kiko Japanese Steakhouse and the civic center in West Plains, and Piney River Brewing Company in Bucyrus. Must be 21+ with valid photo ID to attend.
March 17 (6 p.m. to midnight): AMVETS Post 98, 1852 County Road 6070, will host a St. Patrick’s Day Open Mic Night. All musicians are welcome. Door prizes will be available.
March 18 (8-11 a.m.): OMC Laboratory Services will conduct low-cost lab health screenings. Screenings available for a minimal cost are CBC, CMP, A1C, Lipid, TSH, and PSA. No appointment necessary. Walk in at these OMC locations: Lab Services, Alton, Gainesville, Mammoth Spring, Mtn. Grove, Mtn. View, Thayer/Mammoth Spring and Urgent Care Clinic. For more information, call 257- 6736.
March 18 (10:30 a.m. to noon and 5-6:30 p.m.): Pine Needlers quilting group will meet at Twin Pines Conservation Education Center in Winona to make a quilt block featuring the bobcat. Ages 16 and older; parents must accompany minors. Class size limited. Reservations required; to sign up visit www.mdc.mo.gov/twinpines.
March 18 (6 p.m.): A health care forum will be held at the Mtn. View Community Center.
March 20 (3:30-7:30 p.m.): Whetstone Boys Ranch, 6850 County Road 2660 in Mtn. View, will team up with the Stagecoach Journey to host a free Night on the Range featuring a chuckwagon dinner, Dutch oven cobbler a la mode and cowboy coffee. Entertainment includes live music, storytelling with Cowboy Rick Hamby and retired Army General Carl Oscar Johnson, games, roping and branding, a book reading and signing with author and Whetstone cofounder S.J. Dahlstrom, and Cowboy Rick’s stagecoach.
March 20 (7 p.m.): The Willow Springs Community Foundation will screen “The Big Trees” (1952) starring Kirk Douglas. The free showing will take place at the Star Theater. A short film, “Quack-A-Doodle-Doo” (1950), will also be shown. Concessions will be available for purchase.
FUTURE
March 21 (10 a.m.): The 37th Judicial CASA Blue Dress 5K walk/run or one-mile fun run/walk will start at Wages Brewing Company, 1382 Bill Virdon Blvd. in West Plains. The event benefits CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children) ahead of April’s Child Abuse and Neglect Awareness Month. Register by March 18 be emailing CODC@37thcasa.net, calling 255-2100 or stopping by the office, 101 Washington Ave. in West Plains.
March 21 (7 p.m.): Country musician Joe Nichols will perform the annual Cystic Fibrosis Music Show at the civic center, with Jessica’s Friends opening. Tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for children. Live and silent auctions will be held.
March 24 (7 p.m.): Joe & Nick’s VCR Party will be held at the civic center.
March 26 (6-7 p.m.): A free Community Education Dinner will be held at Willard Hunter Classroom, OMC Parkway Center. Reservations are required. call 257-6735.
March 26 (7 p.m.): Regular Grand Ole Opry performer John Conlee will play on the civic center theater. Tickets available through ticketmaster.com or by calling 256-8087.
March 27: South Fork Elementary preschool and kindergarten screenings will be held at the school. Provide birth certificate, immunization records and proof of residency. Children entering preschool must be 4 before Aug. 1 and those entering kindergarten must be 5 before
March 27 (7 p.m.): AMVETS Post 98 presents Cody Woody in concert at the post, 1852 County Road 6070. Tickets are available from the bartender and are $5 in advance and $10 at the door.
March 28 (9 a.m. to noon): Twin Pines Conservation Education Center volunteer Linda Strauch will teach participants how to make a stool using common Ozark caning and weaving techniques at the Winona facility. Ages 16 and older; parents must accompany minors. Class size limited. Reservations required; to sign up visit www.mdc.mo.gov/twinpines.
March 28 (5 p.m.): The West Plains Senior Center will hold a St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser dinner to benefit the center. The menu includes chicken, seasoned green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, hot rolls, cherry cheesecake and a drink. A silent auction and a 50/50 drawing will be held, and door prizes given. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door.
March 31: Junction Hill School will hold preschool and kindergarten screenings. Parents must accompany children and provide birth certificate, immunization records and proof of residency in the Junction Hill District. Children entering preschool must be 4 before Aug. 1 and those entering kindergarten must be 5 before Aug. 1. Call 256-4265 to set an appointment.
March 31-April 9: The 20th annual Art Around Town exhibit on the mezzanine at the civic center showcases the artwork of children in kindergarten through eighth grades from 16 regional schools.
April 1 (9 a.m.-1 p.m.): The West Plains Area Farmer’s Market will begin its Wednesday morning markets and move to the outdoor pavilion at at East Towne Village on Bill Virdon Blvd. The market features local farmers, bakers, artisans and crafters offers for sale fresh organic vegetables, free range eggs, fresh baked goods and artisan-created decor.
April 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 (5-7 p.m.): The University of Missouri Extension-Ozark County offers a free class on cooking, nutrition and budgeting at the Gainesville First Christian Church, 301 U.S. 160. Must commit to attending entire course. Register by calling 679-3525 or emailing johnsonstephanie@missouri.edu.
April 3: Casting Crowns will perform at the civic center.
April 4 (8 a.m.): OMC’s Prepared Childbirth Class is recommended during the second trimester of pregnancy. The goal of this class is to prepare the expectant mother for all aspects of labor and delivery. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register or for details.
April 5 (2:30): The Art Around Town awards ceremony will be held in the civic center theater, followed by a reception on the mezzanine.
April 7 (6 p.m.): OMC’s New Parent Skills Class is recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy and covers self-care, baby care, infant bathing, safety, immunizations, and circumcision. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register or for details.
April 10-11: Professional Bull Riding will take place at the cvic center.
April 14 (10:30 a.m. to noon and 5-6:30 p.m.): Pine Needlers quilting group will meet at Twin Pines Conservation Education Center in Winona to make a quilt block featuring the dogwood tree. Ages 16 and older; parents must accompany minors. Class size limited. Reservations required; to sign up visit www.mdc.mo.gov/twinpines.
April 14 (6 p.m.): A West Plains State of the Community Address will be held in the West Plains Middle School FEMA Building. Information will be provided by the R-7 School District, county and city government, MSU-WP and the West Plains Chamber of Commerce. The event is free, but registration is required as seating is limited to 200 guests. RSVP by April 7 at zizzers.org/stateofcommunity. Email lana.snodgras@zizzers.org with questions.
April 14 (6 p.m.): OMC’s Preparing for Breastfeeding Class provides the expectant mother with important information needed to breastfeed her new baby. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register.
April 15 and 16: West Plains Elementary kindergarten screening will be held at the civic center. Provide birth certificate, immunization records and proof of residency. Children entering kindergarten must be 5 before Aug. 1. Call 256-6158 to set an appointment.
April 16 (6 p.m.): The annual OMC Association Meeting will be held in the Willard Hunter Classroom at OMC Parkway Center. The 2019 Annual Report will be reviewed and new directors will be voted onto the board.
April 7: West Plains Elementary preschool screening will be held at the civic center. Provide birth certificate, immunization records and proof of residency. Children entering kindergarten must be 4 before Aug. 1. Call 256-6158 to set an appointment.
April 17 (noon to 6 p.m.): OMC and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Blood Drive at OMC Parkway Center. Walk in, call 800-280-5337, or visit www.cbco.org/donate-blood/to make an appointment.
April 21 (6-8 p.m.): OMC’s Heart Saver Infant CPR Class covers basic resuscitation skills on an infant. Recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy or in first year of infant’s life. Call 256-9111 ext. 6444 to register.
April 23 (6-7 p.m.): A free Community Education Dinner will be held at Willard Hunter Classroom, OMC Parkway Center. Pulmonologist Dr. Biplab Saha will discuss smoking awareness. Reservations are required. call 257-6735.
April 24-26: Oz-Con will be held at the civic center.
April 25 (9-11 a.m.): Twin Pines Conservation Education Center in Winona offers a bird hike at Gree Spring in Oregon County. All ages are welcome. The hike will start at the Eleven Point River Access near Highway 19, or at Twin Pines at 8 a.m. to shuttle to the access. IReservations required; to sign up visit www.mdc.mo.gov/twinpines.
April 27 (11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.): OMC Every Kid Healthy Field Day at Zizzer Stadium. West Plains Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) and West Plains High School Zizzer Track will hold an Every Kid Healthy Field Day event ass a way for families to bring out their children for an afternoon of fun, activities and health education.
April 28 (6 p.m.): OMC’s Prepared Childbirth Class is recommended during the second trimester of pregnancy. The goal of this class is to prepare the expectant mother for all aspects of labor and delivery. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register or for details.
May 1: Howell Oregon Electric Co-op will hold its annual meeting at the civic center.
May 2 (10 a.m.-3 p.m.): Save the date: Willow Springs will hold its second annual Hawthorn Festival with food, family-friendly entertainment and contests. Proceeds will go toward revitalization of historic downtown Willow Springs.
May 6 (9 a.m.): OMC’s Smoking Cessation Class is a free eight-week program. Registration is required and space is limited. Call 257-5959, ext. 6905.
May 16 (8 a.m.): OMC’s Prepared Childbirth Class is recommended during the second trimester of pregnancy. The goal of this class is to prepare the expectant mother for all aspects of labor and delivery. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register or for details.
May 19 (6-8 p.m.) OMC’s Heart Saver Infant CPR Class covers basic resuscitation skills on an infant. Recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy or in first year of infant’s life. Call 256-9111 ext. 6444 to register.
June 2 (6 p.m.): OMC’s New Parent Skills Class is recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy and covers self-care, baby care, infant bathing, safety, immunizations, and circumcision. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register or for details.
June 5 and 6 (3-10 p.m.): The annual Old Time Music, Ozarks Heritage Festival will take place along East Main Street and at the civic center. Visit www.oldtimemusic.org.
June 9 (6 p.m.): OMC’s Preparing for Breastfeeding Class provides the expectant mother with important information needed to breastfeed her new baby. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register.
June 11 (6-7 p.m.): A free Community Education Dinner will be held at Willard Hunter Classroom, OMC Parkway Center. Neurologist Dr. Clara Applegate will discuss stroke prevention and warning signs. Reservations are required. Call 257-6735.
June 13 (8-10 a.m.): The fourth annual OMC Dice Run of the Mills Registration, OMC Parkway Center Parking Lot. Fundraiser. The ride is a 117-mile motorcycle run with five stops ending at a Lot Party at Great Rivers Distributing at Heritage Park in Pomona. Call 257-6737.
June 16 (6-8 p.m.) OMC’s Heart Saver Infant CPR Class covers basic resuscitation skills on an infant. Recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy or in first year of infant’s life. Call 256-9111 ext. 6444 to register.
June 17 (8-11 a.m.): OMC Laboratory Services will conduct low-cost lab health screenings. Screenings available for a minimal cost are CBC, CMP, A1C, Lipid, TSH, and PSA. No appointment necessary. Walk in at these OMC locations: Lab Services, Alton, Gainesville, Mammoth Spring, Mtn. Grove, Mtn. View, Thayer/Mammoth Spring and Urgent Care Clinic. For more information, call 257- 6736.
June 19 (noon to 6 p.m.): OMC and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Blood Drive at OMC Parkway Center. Walk in, call 800-280-5337, or visit www.cbco.org/donate-blood/to make an appointment.
July 14 (6-8 p.m.) OMC’s Heart Saver Infant CPR Class covers basic resuscitation skills on an infant. Recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy or in first year of infant’s life. Call 256-9111 ext. 6444 to register.
July 23: Free school athletic physicals at Shaw Medical Building, 1111 Kentucky Ave. Student athletes must have a signed consent form to participate.
Aug. 4 (6 p.m.): OMC’s New Parent Skills Class is recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy and covers self-care, baby care, infant bathing, safety, immunizations, and circumcision. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register or for details.
Aug. 14 (noon to 6 p.m.): OMC and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Blood Drive at OMC Parkway Center. Walk in, call 800-280-5337, or visit www.cbco.org/donate-blood/to make an appointment.
Aug. 18 (6 p.m.): OMC’s Preparing for Breastfeeding Class provides the expectant mother with important information needed to breastfeed her new baby. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register.
Aug. 19 (9 a.m.): OMC’s Smoking Cessation Class is a free eight-week program. Registration is required and space is limited. Call 257-5959, ext. 6905.
Aug. 22 (8 a.m.): OMC’s Prepared Childbirth Class is recommended during the second trimester of pregnancy. The goal of this class is to prepare the expectant mother for all aspects of labor and delivery. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register or for details.
Aug. 25 (6-8 p.m.) OMC’s Heart Saver Infant CPR Class covers basic resuscitation skills on an infant. Recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy or in first year of infant’s life. Call 256-9111 ext. 6444 to register.
Sept. 1 (6-8 p.m.) OMC’s Heart Saver Infant CPR Class covers basic resuscitation skills on an infant. Recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy or in first year of infant’s life. Call 256-9111 ext. 6444 to register.
Sept. 8 (8 a.m.): OMC’s Prepared Childbirth Class is recommended during the second trimester of pregnancy. The goal of this class is to prepare the expectant mother for all aspects of labor and delivery. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register or for details.
Sept. 16 (8-11 a.m.): OMC Laboratory Services will conduct low-cost lab health screenings. Screenings available for a minimal cost are CBC, CMP, A1C, Lipid, TSH, and PSA. No appointment necessary. Walk in at these OMC locations: Lab Services, Alton, Gainesville, Mammoth Spring, Mtn. Grove, Mtn. View, Thayer/Mammoth Spring and Urgent Care Clinic. For more information, call 257- 6736.
Oct. 6 (6 p.m.): OMC’s New Parent Skills Class is recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy and covers self-care, baby care, infant bathing, safety, immunizations, and circumcision. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register or for details.
Oct. 10 (8 a.m.): OMC’s Prepared Childbirth Class is recommended during the second trimester of pregnancy. The goal of this class is to prepare the expectant mother for all aspects of labor and delivery. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register or for details.
Oct. 13 (6 p.m.): OMC’s Preparing for Breastfeeding Class provides the expectant mother with important information needed to breastfeed her new baby. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register.
Oct. 20 (6-8 p.m.) OMC’s Heart Saver Infant CPR Class covers basic resuscitation skills on an infant. Recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy or in first year of infant’s life. Call 256-9111 ext. 6444 to register.
Oct. 28 (noon to 6 p.m.): OMC and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Blood Drive at OMC Parkway Center. Walk in, call 800-280-5337, or visit www.cbco.org/donate-blood/to make an appointment.
Nov. 3 (6-8 p.m.) OMC’s Heart Saver Infant CPR Class covers basic resuscitation skills on an infant. Recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy or in first year of infant’s life. Call 256-9111 ext. 6444 to register.
Nov. 10 (6 p.m.): OMC’s Prepared Childbirth Class is recommended during the second trimester of pregnancy. The goal of this class is to prepare the expectant mother for all aspects of labor and delivery. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register or for details.
Dec. 1 (6 p.m.): OMC’s Preparing for Breastfeeding Class provides the expectant mother with important information needed to breastfeed her new baby. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register.
Dec. 16 (8-11 a.m.): OMC Laboratory Services will conduct low-cost lab health screenings. Screenings available for a minimal cost are CBC, CMP, A1C, Lipid, TSH, and PSA. No appointment necessary. Walk in at these OMC locations: Lab Services, Alton, Gainesville, Mammoth Spring, Mtn. Grove, Mtn. View, Thayer/Mammoth Spring and Urgent Care Clinic. For more information, call 257- 6736.
Dec. 23 (noon to 6 p.m.): OMC and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Blood Drive at OMC Parkway Center. Walk in, call 800-280-5337, or visit www.cbco.org/donate-blood/to make an appointment.
