Area public health departments want the public to know and understand guidelines that should be followed after having a test for the presence of novel coronavirus.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is partnering with the Texas County and Howell County health department to offer free community testing events.
In Texas County, testing will be done from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Brushy Creek Park in Houston, and in Howell County, the event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Lybyer Enhanced Technology Center, 605 W. Main St. on the Missouri State University-West Plains campus.
The tests given at both events will be PCR tests done by a nasal swab to determine whether there is an active infection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
To pre-register for either event, go online to health.mo.gov/communitytest and fill out the form below the testing schedule.
Anyone awaiting test results should follow these instructions:
- Stay at home and isolate from family, friends, coworkers and others until the test results are known and the possibility of being contagious is ruled out.
- Stay in a separate room or bedroom, or at a minimum of at least 6 feet away from others.
- Wash hands often.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then discard the tissue and wash hands.
- Don’t touch eyes, nose or mouth.
- Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces often.
- Monitor symptoms and contact a health care provider if they worsen.
IF THE TEST IS POSITIVE
A representative from the county health department will contact the tested individual within 24 hours of notification of a positive result.
If symptoms are mild to moderate, a person with a confirmed positive should stay home, self-quarantine and continue to follow the above precautions. If severe, the patient may be admitted to a hospital to treat symptoms, and will be isolated from other patients. If there are no symptoms, the person will be asked to isolate for 10 days after the positive test.
Anyone who has a severe illness or a weakened immune system due to a health condition or medication may need to stay home longer than 10 days, potentially up to 20 days after symptoms first appear, say health officials. More testing may be required to determine when it’s safe to be around others.
A person with a positive test result should prepare for a public health interview: The person will be contacted by health department staff to help them understand what to do next and ask for names and contact information of anyone with whom close contact has been made within 48 hours of the onset of symptoms or a positive test result, in the case of no symptoms.
Names and information of those who have tested positive will not be shared with anyone.
IF THE TEST IS NEGATIVE
A person who has tested negative for COVID-19 should continue to monitor symptoms and follow up with a health care provider if they worsen. Those with symptoms should be aware that they may have another viral respiratory illness, such as the flu, and may be contagious. They are encouraged to be considerate of others and follow the above precautions.
Also, those who test negative should be aware that the result does not mean they will not contract COVID-19 at a later date, say health officials.
Even with a negative test result, those who have been exposed to someone who has a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 should continue to remain at home and self-quarantine for 14 days from the last contact with that person.
