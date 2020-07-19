Dennis Smith

Graveside services for Dennis Wayne Smith, 71, Dora, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Smith Gunter Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Smith passed away at 7:58 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at his home.
He was born Dec. 1, 1948, at Exeter, Calif., to William “Ivan” Smith and Betty Lou Gunter Smith. Dennis was a custom home builder; he took great pride in his work and had built many beautiful homes. He also had played for the Kansas City Royals baseball team. Mr. Smith loved his family very much and was an avid hunter.
He is survived by his wife, his love of over 20 years, Deborah Terry-Smith; seven children, Dawn R. Kahl and husband Jeremy, Travis W. Smith, Dustin G. Smith and wife Julie, Erinn Tanner, Angela Edwards and husband Lyman, Lissa C. Siemers and Marcus “Ryan” English; 15 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two brothers David A. Smith and wife Joyce and Danny Smith and wife Beth; one sister Kimberly Hall and husband Russ; and many nieces and nephews.
His parents and two brothers, Larry and Gary Smith, preceded him in death.
Mr. Smith will lie in state from 5 until 9 p.m. Saturday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Buck Snort Lodge and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
