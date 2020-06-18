The city of West Plains has issued a boil water advisory for businesses in the strip mall inside the Southern Hills Shopping Center, due to maintenance being performed on a water main.
A boil advisory is precautionary and is issued as a matter of routine any time repairs are done or when fluctuations in system pressure occur. On Wednesday, city crews shut off a water main for maintenance.
Affected businesses include FFO, Big Lots, Gordmans, At Home Market, Monty's Outdoor, Circle C&K, Quality Floors and the location that formerly housed Rue 21.
Under an advisory, customers are encouraged to boil water vigorously for three minutes prior to use for cooking or drinking. Customers also can disinfect food contact surfaces such as dishes by immersing them for at least one minute in clean water to which one teaspoon of unscented household chlorine bleach has been added to each gallon of water.
For more information call city hall, 256-7176.
