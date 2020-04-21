Organizers of the 32nd annual Cystic Fibrosis Concert announce "with much regret" this year's event is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The show was to feature Joe Nichols and was originally scheduled for March 21, then rescheduled for May 23 to comply with social distancing recommendations.
At present, the stay-at-home orders issued both locally and statewide have not been lifted, and Joe Nichols, like other country music stars, has canceled all tour dates, said organizers, adding that Nichols is not sure when he will get to tour again, but hopes it will be before the end of the year.
“We have gone ahead and booked Joe Nichols for March 20, 2021,” said Rick Frazier with Cystic Fibrosis of West Plains.
“Our plans at this time are that after the stay-home order is lifted, that we will be setting up in West Plains, and at Liberty Bank, Mtn. View, and K-Kountry 95, Thayer for anyone who is asking for a refund on their ticket that they had purchased," he explained. "If you do not want a refund on your ticket, that money will be used as a donation to cystic fibrosis research." Tickets were sold at all West Plains banks.
The organization will hold an auction for the donated gift certificates and other items that cannot be held over for next year, said Frazier. More details will be released after the stay-at-home order is lifted.
“We have been blessed with such great supporters all these years and we hope everyone will understand that their safety is very important to all of us," Frazier said. "We look forward to seeing everyone at our concert on March 20, 2021.”
