The annual Christmas Craft Show at St. Paul Lutheran Church in West Plains, typically held the first week of November, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, church officials announced.
“We are very disappointed to have to cancel and pray that next year will be pandemic free. We are planning to have a wonderful and beautiful sale in November 2021,” said church volunteer Lynn Bentele. “Thank you for your understanding.”
