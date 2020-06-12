The city of West Plains will resume utility shutoffs for delinquent customers and late fees after a decision to do so was approved by the West Plains City Council during a special meeting held June 3.
Because of winter holidays, cold weather and the pandemic-related shut-down, the city has not done any utility shutoffs since October 2019, according to Finance Director Todd Harman.
“Each month we have added about $90,000 to our delinquency balance,” Harman told the council. He added that he is concerned that if the city does not resume shutoffs now, then it won’t be able to do them until later, due to hot weather in July and August. That would mean that some utility customers could have gone almost a year without paying their utility bills.
According to the Missouri Public Service Commission, Missouri’s Hot Weather Rule is in effect between June 1 to Sept. 30. While that rule is in effect, a utility service provider, including the city, may not disconnect cooling-related services if the National Weather Service’s local forecast between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m for the following 24-hour period shows a temperature above 95 degrees or heat index above 105 degrees.
Between Nov. 1 to March 31, Missouri’s Cold Weather Rule is in effect and similarly prevents utility companies from shutting off services related to heating when temperatures are forecast to drop below 32 degrees during the following 24-hour period.
According to Harman, there are assistance programs available through either Ozark Action in West Plains or through the city for qualifying patrons. The programs are designed to help low-income or senior citizens pay their utility bills.
“I’m willing to work with anyone willing to work with me,” Harman said in regard to the assistance available from the city.
Harman told the council that the city would begin sending out delinquency notices today, and that customers would have 10 days after that to pay before the city begins shutting off power or water services for nonpayment.
The city will also resume collecting late fees and delinquency fees.
According to Harman, around 500 out of the city’s 7,000 utility customers likely face shutoffs if they do not pay their bills.
For more information on Ozark Action’s assistance, call 256-6147 or visit www.oaiwp.org. For city assistance, call 256-7176 or go to www.westplains.net and clicking the “Utilities Assistance Guidelines” button at the top right.
