It’s not uncommon these days to hear about scams targeting elderly and unsuspecting citizens.
Howell County Recorder Jeff Brasier says he has learned of a letter mailed to some county residents that he describes as “opportunist,” and he wants people who may have received the letter to know they should not pay the company.
The company behind the letter, calling itself Records Recovery Services, claims to be headquartered in Jefferson City and sends out official-looking letters claiming that it can recover property records for a fee of $87.
“We only charge a dollar for the same service,” said Brasier. “I just want people to know not to pay for this stuff.”
Records Recovery Services is not accredited by the Better Business Bureau and no company by that name is registered with Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office. A spokesman for the Missouri Attorney General’s office said they have had one complaint about the company and it has been resolved. He added that the office will try to resolve consumer complaints through mediation and if unsuccessful they will take additional action.
The letter does state the company is not affiliated with any governmental agency and that the public can obtain records from the County Recorder at a nominal fee. This approach is a common tactic by scam companies to make themselves seem legitimate, according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
Attempts by the Quill to contact Records Recovery Services by phone were unsuccessful. The office address provided in the letter is for a private mailbox at a UPS Store in Jefferson City.
The Quill reached out to the UPS Store and the employee on duty had no knowledge of any complaints regarding the company or the particular mailbox, but did state that illegal activities such as scams violate UPS’s terms of service. The employee took down the information provided by the Quill and said he would pass it on.
The FTC advises individuals to not send money to any business or organization for services that have not been solicited and to report any suspicious company to the state’s Attorney General’s office.
To file a consumer complaint in Missouri, call 800-392-8222 or visit www.ago.mo.gov/app/consumercomplaint.
In Arkansas, call 800-482-8982, email consumer@ArkansasAG.gov, or go online to arkansasag.gov/forms/file-a-consumer-complaint.
