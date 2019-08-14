The new school year will bring longer Wednesdays for Thayer School District students.
District officials announced that starting with this school year, which begins Thursday, classes will dismiss at 3:20 p.m. on Wednesdays in all buildings. They attribute the change to new state rules requiring at least 36 inclement weather makeup hours to be built into each year’s planned school year calendar.
The change, leaves it up to each district across the state to decide how to include those additional hours, said district officials.
“Thayer School decided on adding an additional 20 minutes, one day a week, rather than adding a few minutes daily,” they explained in a statement published on the district’s website, thayer.k12.mo.us.
Thayer School District’s calendar committee is made of staff from across the district; they considered “all types of scenarios” for adding the extra hours, said officials.
“Ultimately it came down to doing what is best for the kids,” they said. “Creating a 20-minute block of time that is long enough to benefit the learning process or to use that 20 minutes so the learning process is not disrupted during the school day.”
Wednesdays were chosen because no afterschool activities are held on those days.
Adding the 36 makeup hours into the schedule means that, in case of inclement weather, students may miss up to six days of school without having makeup days.
