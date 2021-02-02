The Howell County Health Department reported 18 new cases confirmed as of Monday morning, counted between Friday and Sunday. To date, the county has recorded 3,491 cases of coronavirus infection and 93 associated deaths to date.
Using estimated numbers, the 14-day positivity rate is 25.7%, up 6.8% from a week ago. Public health officials say 5% is ideal for controlling the spread of the virus.
The University of Missouri Dashboard shows new cases are down 17.24% from 8 to 14 days ago. About 25.6 cases on average per 100,000 population have been recorded daily in the county over the past week.
Of the total cases 88 are known to be currently active, and of those, 15 require hospitalization, about 17%. A week ago, health officials reported 100 active cases, 13 of which were hospitalized.
Of the newest cases 12 are in West Plains and two each in Mtn. View, Willow Springs and Pomona.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 459,597.
Change from last report: 3,607.
75,000+: St. Louis County.
25,000-49,999: Greene, Jackson, Kansas City, St. Charles.
10,000-24,999: Boone, Jefferson, St. Louis City.
5,000-9,999: Buchanan, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Jasper, Pulaski, St. Francois.
2,500-4,999: Barry, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Dunklin, Howell, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Newton, Pettis, Phelps, Platte, Polk, Saline, Scott, Stoddard, Taney, Washington, Webster.
1,000-2,499: Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Cedar, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Dallas, DeKalb, Gasconade, Henry, Howard, Lafayette, Lewis, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Madison, McDonald, Miller, Mississippi, Moniteau, Morgan, New Madrid, Nodaway, Osage, Pemiscot, Perry, Pike, Randolph, Ray, Ste. Genevieve, Stone, Texas, Vernon, Warren, Wayne, Wright.
500-999: Barton, Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Daviess, Dent, Douglas, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Hickory, Iron, Maries, Monroe, Montgomery, Oregon, Ozark, Ralls, Ripley, Shannon, Shelby, St. Clair, Sullivan.
Under 500: Atchison, Carter, Holt, Knox, Mercer, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland, Worth.
Deaths: 6,748.
Change from last report: 9.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 296,494.
Change from last report: 3,931.
25,000+: Benton, Pulaski, Washington.
10,000-24,999: Craighead, Faulkner, Saline, Sebastian.
5,000-9,999: Crawford, Crittenden, Garland, Greene, Jefferson, Lonoke, Mississippi, Pope, White.
2,500-4,999: Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Hot Spring, Independence, Jackson, Johnson, Lincoln, Miller, Poinsett, St. Francis, Union, Yell.
1,000-2,499: Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Desha, Drew, Franklin, Fulton, Grant, Hempstead, Howard, Izard, Lawrence, Lee, Little River, Logan, Madison, Ouachita, Phillips, Polk, Randolph, Sevier, Sharp, Van Buren.
500-999: Cleveland, Dallas, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Perry, Pike, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Stone, Woodruff.
Under 500: Calhoun, Lafayette.
Deaths: 4,895.
Change from last report: 64.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
