Carol Sederburg invites the community to join her in wishing a happy 25th anniversary to Sederburg’s daughter and her husband.
Mark and Angie (Sederburg) Schindler were married July 22, 1995, at Immanuel Baptist Church in Jefferson City.
Cards of congratulations may be sent by July 25 to Carol Sederburg, 1703 Westway Drive, West Plains, MO 65775.
