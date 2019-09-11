A Douglas County man died of injuries suffered in a crash at 5 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 76 seven miles southwest of Ava in Douglas County.
Cpl. D.J. Johnson, Troop G of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Willow Springs, reported Mitchell C. Garcia, 53, Ava, was not wearing a seatbelt when his westbound 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer ran off the right side of the road and overturned, causing Garcia to be thrown from the vehicle.
The report shows Garcia was pronounced dead at 5:27 p.m. by Douglas County Coroner Rick Miller at the scene.
Cpl. Johnson was assisted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department and the Goodhope Fire Department.
The fatality is the 28th for 2019 compared to 29 in the same time frame last year in the nine-county Troop G area.
