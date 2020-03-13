Chapter CM of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, West Plains, awarded scholarships to three West Plains High School graduating seniors. Kylee Isom, left, was awarded a $1,000 scholarship. She will attend the University of Missouri and major in art therapy. Audrey Eldringhoff, second from left, was awarded a $1,000 scholarship. She will enter the nursing program at Missouri State University-West Plains. Julia Foster was awarded the $1,800 Donna Hayes Memorial-P.E.O. Scholarship. She will attend Cottey College in Nevada, Mo., and major in English. Nancy Davidson, right, of the P.E.O. scholarship committee, presented the girls with the scholarships. Other scholarship committee members are Carol Silvey and Kay Garrett.
