With 69.83% of registered voters turning out in Texas County, President Donald Trump claimed 83.64% of the county’s votes in Tuesday’s election. The remaining presidential votes cast were 15.14% to former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat; 0.82% to Libertarian Jo Jorgensen; and 0.12% each to respective Green Party and Constitution Party candidates Howie Hawkins and Don Blankenship.
There were two contested elections in Texas County offices which saw both incumbents win election. Republican District I Associate Commissioner John Casey defeated Democrat Brenda J. Jarrett by 76.9% of the votes to her 23.03%.
Republican Doyle Heiney also won reelection to the District II commission seat, defeating Democrat John E. Michell by 77.86% to 22.04%.
In unopposed races, Sheriff Scott Lindsey won reelection, as did County Assessor Debbie James, County Collector/Treasurer Tammy Cantrell, Coroner Marie Lasaster and Surveyor Chuck Manier. Tina Garrett was elected and will replace Connie Thompson as the new public administrator.
Republican Bennie Cook was also elected as State Representative of the 142nd District, he will be replacing State Rep. Robert Ross who is term-limited.
In contested statewide races, incumbent Republican Gov. Mike Parson claimed 81.88% of the vote over 15.91% for Democrat Nicole Galloway. Libertarian Rik Combs got 1.74% of votes and Green Party candidate Jerome Howard Bauer 0.41%.
For lieutenant governor, incumbent Republican Mike Kehoe defeated Democrat Alissia Canady by 83.15% to 14.35%. Libertarian Bill Slantz got 1.64% and Green Party candidate Kelley Dragoo 0.78%.
Secretary of State John Ashcroft's claimed 83.86% of the votes to Democrat Yinka Faleti's 13.4%. Libertarian Carl Herman Freese garnered 1.37% of the vote, Green Party candidate Paul Lehmann 0.64% and Constitution Party candidate Paul Venable 0.68%.
For state treasurer, incumbent Republican Scott Fitzpatrick won the county with 83.32% over 14.46% for Democrat Vicki Lorenz Englund. Libertarian Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff got 1.66% and Green Party candidate Joseph Civettni 0.49%.
Incumbent Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a Republican, got 84.24% of the votes and Democrat Rich Finneran got 13.55%. Libertarian Kevin C. Babcock got 2.18%.
Republican Jason Smith, in his bid for 8th District U.S. Representative, got 83.26% of the votes versus 15.22% claimed by Democrat Kathy Ellis. Libertarian Tom Schmitz got 1.44% of the vote.
For 33rd District State Senator, Republican Karla Eslinger won with 83.33%, over Democrat Tammy Hary’s 16.39%.
In an uncontested race, 98.69 of the county’s voters awarded the 142nd House District seat to Republican Bennie Cook.
All results reported are unofficial, as they have not yet been certified by election authorities, who have until Nov. 17 to report certified results to Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. His office must certify state results by Dec. 8.
