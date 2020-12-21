The three kings of Jesus’ birth, the Wise Men, are also sometimes called “Magi.”
From the ancient Persian language, to Greek to Latin, this eventually translates from the singular magus, long ago skywatchers who were more magician than scientist, and also called priests. In modern context, they had more to do with “What’s your sign?” than “What’s that twinkling thing made of, how far away is it and why does it move the way it does?”
The biblical Magi were likely asking, “What does that new bright spot in the night sky mean to us in terms of a warning or message? War? Famine? Pestilence? The arrival of the savior of humanity?”
It wasn’t science as we know it today, but science as they knew it then, and it was taken quite seriously. It was their job to keep their eyes on the stars, apply a supernatural interpretation and report back to someone who used that information to make political decisions.
Since their boss was usually a ruler, those decisions usually regarded things like where to invade, an imminent assassination attempt or how much food to save up to prepare for dire circumstances.
At the birth of Christ, one of the Judah’s kings was Herod of Judah. According to the Gospel of Matthew, word had gotten around there was a new king in town, and that made everyone nervous. So when the Wise Men noticed the star and came around asking, Herod, quietly dispatched them to Bethlehem to confirm the rumored birthplace. He also told them to share with him with the location so he could also “pay homage” to the new king in person.
They found the star again, followed it until it stopped at a specific location, decided “this must the place,” and delivered their gifts to Jesus. According to the Gospel of Matthew, they also had a collective dream warning them not to tell Herod where Jesus was; thus, they took the scenic route back to their home countries to avoid him.
The Star of Bethlehem has long been theorized to have been a supernova, a comet or a rare event like the planetary conjunction that will happen Monday. Similar conjunctions happen about every 20 years, and did with Jupiter and Saturn in 2000, but one this close hasn’t happened since 1623, and it has been nearly 800 years since the phenomenon occurred at night, which will make it “easy to see with the unaided eye,” according to NASA.
The last observable conjunction happened in 1226, and the next won’t occur again until March 15, 2080, making it a once-in-a-lifetime astronomical event for many.
Look to the southwest within an hour of sunset to see Jupiter shining brightly, with Saturn just above and to the left and noticeably dimmer.
On Monday evening the two stars will appear to be one.
This year, the event coincides with the winter solstice, the yearly day with the shortest amount of daylight hours in the northern hemisphere and the first day of winter. Some scholars have theorized the days near the solstice were chosen for a traditional Christmas celebration by early Christian leaders, attempting to draw pagan worshipers away from Yule rituals.
To see the planets, a telescope is great, but high powered binoculars also work, and don’t require the hassle of adjusting for planetary movement as do most amateur telescopes. Even through good binoculars, the four large moons of Jupiter should be seen, according to space.com, a news organization dedicated to astronomy. Plus, the event is bright enough to be viewed in the presence of city lights.
Was a similar conjunction the explanation for the Star of Bethlehem? There’s likely no way to, considering scholars disagree about when Jesus’ birth took place, or how old Jesus was before the Magi took their journey — some interpretations of Matthew place the visit as anywhere from Jesus’ birth to two years later, explaining why Herod ordered the killing of males from newborn to age 2.
Where the supernatural and science interweave, and faith and phenomenon are hard to separate, as with those ancient astrologers who knew nothing of lightyears and the motion of the universe — but attempted to make sense of it anyway — it may just be best to look skyward and believe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.