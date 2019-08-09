Freshman Zizzer Day is from 8:30 to 1 p.m. Tuesday at West Plains High School. Incoming freshmen are encouraged to attend and participate in activities to prepare them for the transition into high school.
Open houses will be held in all buildings from 5 to 7 p.m. at all buildings. Parents of West Plains Elementary students in grades two through four, South Fork Elementary students in grades one through six and all students in grades five through 12 are encouraged to attend.
A fifth grade orientation will be held at 6 p.m. at West Plains Middle School to help incoming fifth graders with the transition into middle school.
Thursday is the first day of school for all school buildings districtwide.
Classes at West Plains Elementary will run from 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.; South Fork Elementary, from 8:10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.; and West Plains Middle School and West Plains High School, from 8:10 a.m. to 3:35 p.m.
School supply lists are available online at zizzers.org.
Questions about bus service should be directed to the Transportation Department, 256-6150.
