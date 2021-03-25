Cindy was born on Jan. 4, 1966, in North Kansas City. She passed away on March 21, 2021, in hospice at North Kansas City Hospital. She was the daughter of Hadley V. Hathcock and Mary L Hathcock.
She was preceded in death by her father Hadley Hathcock, and brothers Michael Hathcock and Brant Hathcock.
She is survived by her mother Mary Hathcock, a brother Darin Hathcock (Brandi), one niece Nixon and two nephews Marston and Vandyl, whom she loved very much, they were special to her.
She was a Christian attending Nashua Church of Christ. She was a sweet, kind, gentle person, who liked to be with her friends and family.
Visitation will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021, followed by services at 2 p.m. at Terrace Park Funeral Home, 801 NW 108th St., Kansas City, Mo 64155. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021, at Gospel Hill Cemetery in Pottersville, Mo.
She will be greatly missed by her mother Mary, brother Darin, sister-in-law Brandi and their children and friends.
