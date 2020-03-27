Attorney General Eric Schmitt has launched a new form on his website to report COVID-19-related price gouging. The form allows Missouri consumers to answer price-gouging specific-questions and makes it easier for the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Team to track the complaints. Complaints may also be made by phone at 1-800-392-8222.
The Greater West Plains Area Chamber of Commerce office on Jefferson Avenue remains closed, though chamber staff are working and available by phone at 256-4433, or by email at info@wpchamber.com. For information about the community response to COVID-19 and how to keep healthy and safe, visit www.wpchamber.com
Howell-Oregon Electric Cooperative customers may use the drive-thru to conduct business while the lobby is closed. Anyone needing a meter reconnected or disconnected, or needing to apply for electrical service, should call 256-2131 to make arrangements. Bills may be paid online at www.hoecoop.org or with the co-op’s new mobile app.
The Community Foundation of the Ozarks is committing $1 million in charitable funds toward COVID-19 response and recovery to support nonprofits affected by the coronavirus update. An accelerated grant making process will be announced and information posted at cfozarks.org/COVID19. Donations to the fund continue to be accepted at cfozarks.org/donate or by mail at Community Foundation of the Ozarks, P.O. Box 8960, Springfield, MO, 65801. Note COVID-19 on the check.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers about unauthorized, fraudulent COVID-19 test kids. The FDA has not at this time authorized any kits for self-testing at home for COVID-19. To report fraudulent test kids, email FDA-COVID-19-Fraudulent-Products@fda.hhs.gov.
The Ozark County University of Missouri Extension Office is temporarily closed to the public. Staff continue to work to provide modified programming and services. Visit the website for updates.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 670
More than 200: St. Louis County.
More than 50: Kansas City, St. Louis City.
More than 25: Boone, Greene, Jackson, St. Charles.
More than 10: Jefferson.
All others: Adair, Atchison, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Buchanan, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Cass, Chariton, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Cole, Cooper, Dunklin, Franklin, Henry, Jasper, Johnson, Lafayette, Lincoln, McDonald, Moniteau, Montgomery, Newton, Pemiscot, Perry, Pettis, Platte, Pulaski, Ralls, Randolph, Ray, Scott, Shelby, St. Francois, Stoddard, Taney, Texas, Wright.
Deaths: 9 (Boone, Greene, Jackson, St. Charles, St. Louis City, St. Louis County)
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 384
More than 50: Pulaski.
More than 25: Cleburne, Faulkner.
More than 10: Benton, Clark, Crittenden, Garland, Jefferson, Van Buren, Washington.
All others: Boone, Bradley, Chico, Cleveland, Columbia, Conway, Craighead, Crawford, Cross, Desha, Drew, Grant, Greene, Hot Spring, Howard, Independence, Lawrence, Lincoln, Lonoke, Pike, Poinsett, Polk, Pope, Randolph, Saline, Searcy, Sebastian, Sevier, Stone, Union, White and Woodruff.
Deaths: 3
Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health and the Associated Press.
