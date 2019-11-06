“The annual property tax statements are in the mail,” announced Howell County Tax Collector Dennis Von Allmen this week.
According to Von Allmen, more than 40,000 statements were delivered to the post office Friday and taxpayers should begin receiving them in the mail this week.
The collector’s office is charged with the responsibility of collecting nearly $22 million for various political subdivisions in Howell County. The majority of the revenue, nearly $17 million, will be distributed to the 10 local school districts serving the county.
Taxpayers have until Dec. 31 each year to pay their current year taxes without a penalty.
“Tax penalties and interest are very significant,” stressed Von Allmen. “To avoid those added charges, payment of current year taxes must be made by Dec. 31.”
Taxpayers may pay in person, by mail, online, by telephone, or by placing payment in the drop box at the collector’s office. Anyone making a payment in any manner other than in-person will be mailed a receipt as soon as possible.
To make an online payment, visit www.howelcountycollector.com and follow the prompts. For telephone payment, taxpayers will need to follow the instructions given on their tax statements.
In-person payments may be made year-round at the collector’s office, Room 201 in the Howell County Office Building, 35 Court Square in West Plains. They may also be made through Dec. 31 at U.S. Bank in Willow Springs and the Liberty Branch of West Plains Bank in Mtn. View.
The drop box outside of the collector’s office works the same way as a night deposit box at a bank and is a secure location for payments made after normal business hours.
Property owners who do not receive a tax statement by the end of November should call Von Allmen’s office immediately. Failure to receive a statement does not mean property taxes and related interest and penalty fees cannot be paid.
For more information or questions call 256-4001 or stop by the Howell County Collector’s Office during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, except state holidays.
