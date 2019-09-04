A free workshop on understanding business retirement planning options will be given by Arvest Wealth Management staff from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Ozarks Small Business Incubator (OzSBI), 408 Washington Ave.
The program is part of OzSBI’s Lunch and Learn program and will be given by guest speaker Brad Culver, a retirement plan adviser with Arvest.
Culver plans to debunk three myths about retirement plans, help self-employed individuals understand their options, and discuss creating sustainable retirement income streams and managing retirement plan distributions.
Preregistration is required by Sept. 16 and may be completed online at www.ozsbi.com. Call 256-9274 for more information.
