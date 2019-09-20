The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a handgun workshop for women age 16 and older from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Big Piney Sportsman Club in Houston.
Travis Mills, MDC outdoor skills specialist, said there’s no cost for this event and participants should register in advance by Oct. 5 online at bit.ly/2GECzsf.
“Women’s handgun shooting is one of, if not, the fastest growing shooting sports,” said Mills. “This event will be a fun and safe afternoon of learning and shooting.”
The program will include safety, operation and techniques of shooting semi-auto and revolver handguns. All equipment will be provided, including guns, ammunition, targets, and eye and ear protection. Participants are urged to wear appropriate clothing and footwear. No open-toed shoes are allowed.
Personal handguns are welcome as long as the participant ensures it is unloaded and cased, and left in her vehicle until instructed to do otherwise. Those bringing their own handguns will need to provide their own ammunition if the gun is a caliber other than .22 long rifle or 9 mm.
After a short lecture session, the group will practice shooting at paper and steel targets.
Register in advance at shorturl.at/aqIMZ. For more information, contact Travis Mills at 255-9561, ext. 4756, or travis.mills@mdc.mo.gov. To learn more about other Ozark regional events on MDC’s website at mdc.mo.gov/ozarkevents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.