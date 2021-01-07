Marking the first traffic fatality for Troop G in the new year, David M. Brown, 67, of Alton, died of injuries suffered in a crash at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 19, 4 miles north of Alton in Oregon County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. C.A. Kimes with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Brown was southbound in a 2008 Ford F250 that traveled off the right side of the road and overturned, causing Brown to be thrown from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seat belt, the report shoes.
Dr. Korby Pogue with the Ozarks Healthcare Emergency Department pronounced Brown dead at 8:51 p.m.
Tpr. Kimes was assisted at the scene by Cpl. M.T. Weakley.
The Troop G region includes nine counties: Carter Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Reynolds, Shannon and Texas.
