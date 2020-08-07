All patrons of Public Water Supply District 2's Junction Hill System, along Route 1 and 2, will have to boil their water until further notice as a precautionary measure until further notice, say district officials.
The advisory was issued as a result of low water pressure due to the failure of a well pump and pump controls on Tuesday, officials said, noting that was a result of emergency maintenance and repairs on the pump. They said it is possible the pump will have to be pulled and replaced if it's discovered that is where the problem lies.
A contractor is looking at the pump to determine its condition and will schedule to pull the pump if it is discovered that it is not working correctly; at this time, it is not known when repairs will be complete, said officials.
"Water pressure is low in the system and water must be boiled at this time by all even if you don't experience low pressure at your facility," they explained. "Any time a water user has low water pressure, it could cause possible water contamination, requiring the need for everyone to boil their water."
The boil order does not include patrons in the area southwest of West Plains or the patrons of Brandsville.
Water needs to be boiled until further notice, until after samples have been tested and safe results are received from the Department of Natural Resources. Water flowing from the new pump does not mean that the water is safe to drink without boiling, said officials, adding that anytime repairs are made the system must be sampled and safe results received from the lab at DNR.
To ensure the safety of the water, customers should boil water vigorously for three minutes prior to use for cooking or drinking. Customers also can disinfect food contact surfaces (dishes) by immersing them for at least one minute in clean water containing at least 50 parts per million (ppm) free chlorine. Adding a teaspoon of unscented household chlorine bleach to each gallon of water (or 1.3 milliliters of bleach per liter of water) should result in a solution with more than 50 ppm free chlorine, provided the water is free of hydrogen sulfide and significant levels of dissolved metallic and organic compounds.
For more information, contact Robert Hatley at the district office, 256-8871.
