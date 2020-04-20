Two Birch Tree residents have been arrested and charged in Shannon County with second-degree murder following the discovery of an elderly woman’s body in a burned home on April 2, according to court records and a report by the Associated Press.
Stanley A. Kenaga Jr., 30, and Joseph W. Proffer, 22, are each additionally charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree arson, abandonment of a corpse and stealing $750 or more, all felonies.
They were served warrants Thursday on the murder charges and first-degree burglary charges and are held without bail, according to court records. The additional charges were filed on Monday.
The Associated Press reported 77-year-old Barbara Lynn’s body was found in her home in Birch Tree, and an investigation into the incident was conducted by Shannon County Coroner Sam Murphy, the Shannon County Sheriff’s Department and the state fire marshal’s office.
