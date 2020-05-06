West Plains police have identified a man and a woman found dead of apparent gunshot wounds in a car Tuesday evening on County Road 4000.
The deceased woman has been identified as Frankie L. Ziegler, 28, of Mtn. View and the man, Richard L. Kuntz, 30, of West Plains. The next of kin for both victims have been notified, said Public Information Officer John Murrell with the West Plains Police Department.
The victims were first discovered by a property owner who found the vehicle parked on his private drive, say authorities.
Murrell said the call came in at 7:12 p.m. Tuesday. The caller reportedly told the dispatcher a vehicle was parked on his private drive off of County Road 4000, two people inside it appeared to be dead.
County Road 4000 runs east-west along CC Highway and is about a mile and a half west of the West Plains Country Club.
Murrell said the incident, which police are calling a double homicide, occurred between 6 and 7 p.m. Tuesday.
On Tuesday evening, Murrell told the Quill a suspect was not being sought at the time. Information about a suspect has not yet been released.
Investigators with the West Plains Police Department, Howell County Sheriff’s Office, the South Central Drug Task Force and Missouri Highway Patrol are continuing to investigate.
The West Plains Police Department urges anyone with information that would be helpful in the investigation to contact the department at 256-2244 or email crimes@westplains.net.
This remains a developing story. Watch the Quill online at www.westplainsdailyquill.net for updates.
