At 10 a.m. Feb. 4, the city of West Plains will hold a public auction for woodwork and other items removed from the interior of the Parkside House in Butler Children’s Park.
The auction will be held in the West Plains Civic Center Exhibit Hall.
Items up for bid include pocket and pine doors, the house’s main stairway, the fireplace mantel and all the wood trim from those items, said city officials, as well as some of the sinks and radiators from the house.
The proceeds from the auction will go to the city of West Plains.
Once the auction is complete, said city officials, the house will be removed to make way for the installation of a splash pad and a playground intended to be accessible to all children with and without disabilities.
Shanks cited civic center and auctioneer availability as the main factors in scheduling the acution.
For more information about the auction call Community Services Director Todd Shanks at 256-7176 or email todd.shanks@westplains.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.