Harold Smith

Harold Richard Smith, 89, born June 20, 1931, at Lesterville, Mo., to John and Vina (Sencibaugh) Smith, departed this life on Oct. 6, 2020, at his home in West Plains, Mo.
He is survived by his wife Shirley, six children and their spouses, 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. His children include Bradley Smith and wife Kitty of Prague, Czech Republic; Curtis Smith and wife Amy of Siloam Springs, Ark.; Gary Dedmon and wife Twila, Gregory Dedmon and wife Cara, Gene Dedmon and wife Christina, all of Hartville, Mo.; Lisa Burton and husband David of Monett, Mo. Grandchildren: Sawyer Smith, Garith Dedmon and wife Kallie, Justin Dedmon and wife McKenzie, Grant Dedmon, Katlyn Dedmon, Chase Dedmon, Stetson Dedmon, Tucker Dedmon, Kaylee Sue Dedmon, Emma Schupbach, John Schupbach and Wyatt Burton. Great-grandchildren: Kohen Dedmon, Caroline Dedmon, Gracelynn Dedmon and Waylon Dedmon.
He had a love of flying, enjoyed automobiles, outside activities and traveling, but his biggest love was our family. He never hesitated to tell anyone how blessed he was to have his family and loved to brag about their accomplishments and the great individuals they became.
He was known for his quiet personality and positive attitude, his willingness to help others in life and share his many blessings.
Per his wishes, a private service for family will be held at a later date with his remains buried at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Hartville, Mo. Arrangements by Holman-Howe Funeral Home, Hartville, Mo.
